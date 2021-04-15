Deepika Padukone amps up her airport look with bag worth Rs 2.14 lakh

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.
On Wednesday night, she was spotted by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport with husband Ranveer Singh.
The fashionista was spotted with an unbelievably expensive bag and we can't stop but wish to have it.
It was a trendy brown Fendi Roma bag worth Rs 2.14 lakh. Yes, you read that right!
Meanwhile, the couple was spotted navigating the airport hand-in-hand, much to the delight of their fans.
Deepika and Ranveer sported coordinated outfits in black and white assortment of clothes. Both of them wore denim jackets.
Check the pictures here:
Both Ranveer and Deepika have been quite active on social media lately and have been posting their fun videos. She has been sharing videos of them giving their own spin to viral challenges, including the Silhouette Challenge and the Buss It Challenge.
The couple will share screen space in their upcoming sports drama 83, in which Ranveer plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. She, meanwhile, will essay his wife Romi Dev.
Deepika will also feature in filmmaker Shakun Batra's upcoming relationship-drama and Siddharth Anand's Pathan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.
She would also collaborate with Baahubali star Prabhas for a multilingual sci-fi film and team up with Hrithik Roshan for the patriotic-action-drama Fighter.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)