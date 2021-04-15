Deepika Padukone amps up her airport look with bag worth Rs 2.14 lakh

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.

On Wednesday night, she was spotted by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport with husband Ranveer Singh.

The fashionista was spotted with an unbelievably expensive bag and we can't stop but wish to have it.

It was a trendy brown Fendi Roma bag worth Rs 2.14 lakh. Yes, you read that right!

Meanwhile, the couple was spotted navigating the airport hand-in-hand, much to the delight of their fans.

Deepika and Ranveer sported coordinated outfits in black and white assortment of clothes. Both of them wore denim jackets.

Check the pictures here: