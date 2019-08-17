Deepika Padukone aces the 'Denim on Denim' look in this recent photoshoot

Global Icon Deepika Padukone slays as she becomes the cover girl of the International Porter Edit Magazine for their August issue. It is a leading magazine from the UK and the actress has left us in awe as she dons the denim look, flawlessly!
The leading lady of Bollywood, Deepika looks gorgeous as she wears denim on denim with bare minimum makeup with hair tied in a bun and accessorized the look with silver earrings and we can’t stop gushing!
The magazine took to their social media and released the cover, “Modeling the season’s hottest denim pieces and ultra-luxe diamond jewelry, Bollywood superstar @deepikapadukone talks to #PorterEdit about taking fashion risks, Hollywood’s diversity issue and why she speaks out about depression.” Take a look at all the pictures from her photoshoot for the magazine and we bet you will fall in love with Deepika all over again!
Deepika is known for her versatile choice of films and her role in Chhapaak of Lakshmi is proof that the actress is a perfect blend of a critically and commercially proven actor who has essayed a variety of strong and powerful roles. She has actively been involved in prepping for both the characters and is grasping the nuances so as to get into the skin of both which also happen to be in stark contrast with each other.
The year 2020 will be special as both her upcoming films are releasing in the same year and interestingly, both the characters Laxmi Agarwal and Romi Dev are real-life characters with the heavy background behind them, making it a year of promising portrayals by the actress.
