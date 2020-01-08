Twitter slams Atul Khatri for mocking 'acid attack victim' Rangoli

Known for his humour, Atul Khatri put forward a witty tweet which suggested BJP stands for violence after the party's leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga criticised Deepika Padukone's JNU visit.
"But duffers - she came and stood with them in their fight against violence! So it means BJP is for violence?? Ok understood :-) " tweeted Khatri.
However, a user questioned Padukone's motives claiming her visit was a publicity stunt. "If Deepika was against violence she would have met ABVP students as well who were beaten by leftist goons, but then how would the propaganda be complete," the user said.
The stand-up comedian mocked acid attack victim Rangoli Chandel in his reply to the user. "ABVP workers will get their sympathy from Rangoli Chandaal. Unki itni hi aukaat hai. LOL," Khatri said.
The tweet made Khatri a target for Twitterati who believe he mocked the acid attack victim Rangoli Chandel. Slamming Khatri for his comment, a user tweeted, "Failed liberal comedian calling acid attack survivor woman 'Chandaal'. Shame on you a**hole."
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone supported the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by attending the protest outside the campus on January 07. The students are protesting against the attack inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on evening of January 05. Former president of JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar was also present during the protest.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)