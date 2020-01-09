Deepika in Sabyasachi or Kajol in Manish Malhotra - who wore the blue sequined saree better?

With designers taking the forefront to make stars dazzle with their public appearances, stylists are also under pressure to make sure their clients stands out at all occasions. That being said, fashion face-offs are unavoidable.
Top celebrity designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra may follow a different approach with their aesthetics, but it seems like the two couldn’t let go of the famous sequined saree that has been the popular drape in tinsel town.
A couple of days back Kajol turned up in Manish Malhotra’s popular sequined saree in a dark blue shade while promoting her upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, with husband Ajay Devgn.
Kajol’s ensemble is just another repetition of probably the only creation Manish produced in 2019. Before her it was Tara Sutaria, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wore the same saree in different shades.
Fast forward to Deepika Padukone, who is a constant muse to Sabyasachi, stunned in his version of a dark blue sequined saree at the premiere of her film Chhapaak.
It’s true that Sabya always goes for the extravagant textiles and handiwork that attracts many, but his sequined sarees aren’t a new take. Kangana Ranaut wore a similar saree in black at Cannes in the year 2018.
Aptly named the ‘Akash-tara’ (starry skies) saree, Kangana’s drape was hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that were individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric.
Certainly the market loves Sabya more but finds Manish’s label in an affordable price range. Let us know who do you think did justice to this artistic piece of wardrobe.
