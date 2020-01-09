Deepika in Sabyasachi or Kajol in Manish Malhotra - who wore the blue sequined saree better?

With designers taking the forefront to make stars dazzle with their public appearances, stylists are also under pressure to make sure their clients stands out at all occasions. That being said, fashion face-offs are unavoidable.

Top celebrity designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra may follow a different approach with their aesthetics, but it seems like the two couldn’t let go of the famous sequined saree that has been the popular drape in tinsel town.

A couple of days back Kajol turned up in Manish Malhotra’s popular sequined saree in a dark blue shade while promoting her upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, with husband Ajay Devgn.