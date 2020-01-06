Deepika celebrates her birthday with Ranveer and acid attack survivors in Lucknow

Deepika Padukone rang in her 34th birthday in a special way. The actress flew to Lucknow with husband Ranveer Singh to spend time with acid attack survivors.
Deepika Padukone along with director Meghna Gulzar and her co-star Vikrant Massey paid a visit to Sheroes Hangout in Lucknow and spent quality time with the women survivors.
The birthday celebrations began with a cake cutting ceremony. A grand cake was decorated with a poster of Chhapaak. Laxmi Agarwal and her daughter Pihu too were present at the event as well. Deepika was accompanied by Ranveer who even clicked selfies with women present at the event.
Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.
