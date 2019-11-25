Deepika & Alia are one of us; watch as they fumble while pronouncing Joaquin Phoenix's name

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were in a conversation with Anupama Chopra at a chat show. Others present at the show were some of the best artists that gave impeccable performances in 2019. Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Devarakonda and Parvathy Thiruvothu were all a part of Film Companion's chat show.

This blend of the best South and Bollywood actors made it even more exciting. It was refreshing to see these actors talk about their experiences. Last year, we saw a plethora of stars come to the table with their fellow superstars from Bollywood. However this amazing combination of South and Bollywood actors was something new.

Be it Sye Raa, Arjun Reddy or Gully Boy, each of them have won the audience’s hearts. Seeing these two spectra of Indian Cinema together was a treat to watch. However, one of the funniest moments in the show was Alia Bhat trying to pronounce Joaquin Pheonix’s name.

While talking about R-rated, dark movies and characters, Alia said "I have to give vent to my selfish needs. I want to play a character for the heck of playing it. I don't care whether she is a serial killer, abusive lady, a demure chick who goes mad etc. I want to play those because I can't be these characters in real life."

She went on to cite Joker's example but couldn’t pronounce the lead actor Joaquin Phoenix's name. "Despite the controversy, there was a beautiful performance by ....," Alia trails off and the others can’t help but laugh at Alia. Ranveer immediately points out that Deepika can’t pronounce it either, to which she replies, “Such a liar!"

Here’s the clip at 24:13: