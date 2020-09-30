'Death penalty incentivises rapists to kill their victim': Akshay Kumar, Milind Soman receive flak on Twitter

Scores of Bollywood celebs expressed their anger on social media after a 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.
The incident prompted outrage, protests and calls for justice, as many recalled the horrors of the Nirbhaya case.
However, it was the demand made by actors Akshay Kumar and Milind Soman that didn’t sit well with a section of netizens, which led to them receiving flak on the microblogging site.
Akshay wrote, “Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop? Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-it’s the least we can do.”
Meanwhile, Milind demanded that the rapists should be killed in public.
One Twitter user explained, “Death penalty for rape, written into law, incentivises rapists to try and silence/kill their victim. The #Hathras case is a grim reminder of this reality. Someone tell Akshay Kumar this.”
Here are some more reactions on Twitter.
The Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to a Delhi hospital in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She couldn't survive the night and died at 3 am, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir quoted her family as saying.
As news of her death spread, protests broke out at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital as well as in Vijay Chowk and in Hathras, about 180 km away. All sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, spoke out on Twitter and elsewhere to express their anguish and demand justice for her.
The four men alleged to be involved in the crime have been arrested and will now face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the Hathras SP.
A Delhi Police official later said the victim's body was taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police from the hospital.
"Her father and cousin were also taken to UP," he said.
On September 14, the young woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after. She was found later, beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her, the SP said while giving details of the attack.
A spokesperson at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh where she was first admitted said her legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.
The Hathras SP said police initially they came to know that Sandip, 20, had tried to kill the 19-year-old and he was arrested the same day.
Later in her statement to the magistrate, the woman had said that besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had raped her and when she resisted their attempts, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue.
