'Death penalty incentivises rapists to kill their victim': Akshay Kumar, Milind Soman receive flak on Twitter

Scores of Bollywood celebs expressed their anger on social media after a 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

The incident prompted outrage, protests and calls for justice, as many recalled the horrors of the Nirbhaya case.

However, it was the demand made by actors Akshay Kumar and Milind Soman that didn’t sit well with a section of netizens, which led to them receiving flak on the microblogging site.

Akshay wrote, “Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop? Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-it’s the least we can do.”