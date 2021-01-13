Death In Bollywood: Netizens slam Sooraj Pancholi after BBC releases docuseries on Jiah Khan's death

BBC came out with a three-part docuseries on late actress Jiah Khan titled ‘Death In Bollywood’. The series has only been released in the United Kingdom.

Khan committed suicide in 2013, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Since then, her mom Rabia Khan has been fighting to get justice for her daughter after her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting the suicide.

The series focuses on the troubled actress and what led to her committing suicide.

The makers had arrived in 2019 in Mumbai for conducting research and filming.

Netizens, who seem to have watched the first episode, slammed Pancholi for allegedly pushing Jiah to take a drastic step.