Death In Bollywood: Netizens slam Sooraj Pancholi after BBC releases docuseries on Jiah Khan's death

BBC came out with a three-part docuseries on late actress Jiah Khan titled ‘Death In Bollywood’. The series has only been released in the United Kingdom.
Khan committed suicide in 2013, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.
Since then, her mom Rabia Khan has been fighting to get justice for her daughter after her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting the suicide.
The series focuses on the troubled actress and what led to her committing suicide.
The makers had arrived in 2019 in Mumbai for conducting research and filming.
Netizens, who seem to have watched the first episode, slammed Pancholi for allegedly pushing Jiah to take a drastic step.
Sooraj Pancholi was arrested in June in 2013, and then granted bail in July. In October 2013, the deceased actor’s mother Rabiya moved Bombay High Court stating that her daughter was murdered and requested a CBI probe, which was granted.
The CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabiya Khan had also sought a Special Investigative Team probe in the case which was denied by the HC. She then moved the Supreme Court but her pleas to intervene in the HC order were denied.
The case has been on-going for over eight years now. The CBI, however, concluded that it was a case of suicide. In its charge sheet, they said Pancholi should be tried for abetting the suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the charge of abetment against Pancholi was framed by the court.
Jiah was born as Nafisa Rizvi Khan, a British-American who featured in films like 'Nishabd' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Ghajni' with Aamir Khan.