Dear SRKians, Deepika Padukone just confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen with 'Pathan'

While superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fan have been anticipatedly waiting for him to announce his upcoming, his co-star Deepika Padukone has confirmed that the actor is coming back to the silver screen with 'Pathaan'.
In an interview with Femina, Padukone spoke about the films in her kitty and confirmed that she reuniting with the 'Chennai Express' actor for 'Pathan.'
Deepika said, "So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas."
SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif which hit big screens in December 2018.
While Khan's fans have been speculating about the development on Twitter for a while, the actor or the makers haven't shared an official statement yet.
If reports are to be believed, Padukone and Shahrukh have already started shooting for the action film. A few days ago, Shah Rukh was clicked outside Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. He was reportedly at the studios to start shooting for the rumoured film, 'Pathan'.
According to unconfirmed reports, the film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand who previously worked on Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action drama 'War'. 'Pathan' will also feature John Abraham as the main antagonist.
The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked with Anand on 'War'.
