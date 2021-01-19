Dear SRKians, Deepika Padukone just confirmed Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen with 'Pathan'

While superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fan have been anticipatedly waiting for him to announce his upcoming, his co-star Deepika Padukone has confirmed that the actor is coming back to the silver screen with 'Pathaan'.

In an interview with Femina, Padukone spoke about the films in her kitty and confirmed that she reuniting with the 'Chennai Express' actor for 'Pathan.'

Deepika said, "So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas."

SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif which hit big screens in December 2018.