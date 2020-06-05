Dear Sara Ali Khan and other celebs, why saying All Lives Matter is just plain wrong

Simply put, if one house is burning, and one were to demand that a hose be used to distribute water equally, the burning house wouldn’t get the help it needs.

Similarly, saying All Lives Matter, when members of the black community are pleading to be heard and demanding that in 2020 – they not be killed for walking the streets – is a cruel diversion.

No one is saying All Lives Don’t Matter when they say Black Lives Matter, they just want black lives to matter as much as the rest of them.

We see it when a Muslim is lynched in India and people counter it with older acts of oppression that have nothing to do with this one.

What about the Mughals?

What about Tipu Sultan?

What about Aurangzeb?

What about the Kashmiri Pandits?

What about Direct-Action Day?

We see it when a woman speaks up against sexual violence. The usual counter is, 'but men get raped too'. People who say men are raped, only as a counter to violence against women, don’t actually care about the men being raped either.

Well, when someone brings up one act of injustice to counter another act of injustice, they have no real desire to counter either act of injustice, but just to dilute the fight for the previous one.

However, if one were to look at the whole picture, even mistaken celebrity activism helps.

When Farhan Akhtar ends up at a protest – without clearly knowing what he’s protesting – he still helps amplify that protest. An Amitabh Bachchan can help ‘no means no’ better than a 1000 thesis papers on intersectionality. Medha Patkar can say Narmada Bachao from the dawn of time – and it feels like she has – but an Aamir Khan joining the cause gives it a shot in the arm.

A Deepika Padukone going to JNU means that even a Filmfare starts covering student protests, which means that people who only wanted to know about her bag’s price will also find out about the high-handedness of authorities.

As infuriating as misplaced celebrity activism might be, it serves a purpose and if the goal is to create a more just world, we’d welcome it.

Nirmalya Dutta is the Web Editor of The Free Press Journal. All views expressed in this article are his own.