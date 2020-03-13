Dear Neha Dhupia, while domestic violence is never okay, cheating shouldn't be glorified

We do agree for the fact that violence in any relationship only makes it a toxic space to dwell in and flourish. So it’s a big NO for the action. However, to glorify cheating in the name of a woman’s choice does put feminism in the wrong light. For the record, causing mental harm to someone is as bad as physical, but surely there isn’t a parameter to judge that yet, and neither you nor your show holds the whip to set things right for another person.

There is a possibility that Neha got it twisted while articulating her feelings, but clearly to dismiss the issue and say ‘the problem lies with you’ was uncalled for. Cheating is gender-neutral and has nothing to do with a woman’s choice. Just because you are in a position to mock a person as per the format of the most ridiculous show on earth, doesn’t authorise you to set the moral compass, especially for the audience- predominantly youth, who consume it.

Feminism in no way needs an uplifting of such sort, because it is you and your fraternity that ruins real lives with your faux influence. It is a long battle against patriarchy, not a fad to jump unto for momentary gains. Women live a deeply oppressed life and every diversion like this only creates a tangential for MRAs to attack feminists. So maybe next time you could perhaps check yourself first before finding a seat to judge someone’s personal life.