Dear Kangana Ranaut, you used to be a 'Queen' we looked up to

The entire crux of feminism revolves around women standing up for other women. I am not going to comment on your fight to seek justice for Sushant because that ship has sailed and you’re not even on it.

It was unfortunate that an RS MP used the ‘H’ word against you. It shouldn’t have happened, it is highly condemnable, and no woman should be subjected to anything of that sort.

With that being said, a basic retrospection of your actions reveal how you have time and again played the victim card to make this (Sushant’s death) all about you.

From associating Sushant’s death to nepotism, to rejecting even the slightest possibility of him battling depression or anxiety, it’s safe to say that your IQ when it comes to speaking anything related to mental health is that of a sloth.

Do you really think that your fans are slow-witted to not notice how you’re hogging the limelight for your own personal vendetta?

If there is anyone besides that lady journo on prime time who bamboozles the nation by her reporting skills, it is you who has left no stone unturned to vilify and slander women involved in Sushant’s case.

Calling someone a ‘soft porn star’ and then defending it by saying that fake feminists equate it to a derogatory comment – doesn’t show your feminist side either, given how you intended to use it as an insult in the first place.