Dear Deepika Padukone, please listen to Farah Khan and spare us your quarantine woes

Doing the dishes, or cleaning the house, or how to stay fit at home isn’t the greatest concern for anyone on their timeline. It’s just an escape for those who are facing the real issues. Some of us have been doing work without house-help for ages and don’t need celebs to inculcate those values in us (perhaps spoilt brats can learn a thing or two, but besides that it’s pointless).

Deepika further said, “Of course it’s serious, we’re all grown up enough and intelligent enough to understand what to do to prevent it, but you’ve also got to get through the day. It’s not one day, it’s not one week. Its 21 days. A lot of people don’t realise the emotional impact it has on a lot of people.”

Let’s talk about emotional impact now shall we. One could easily get through the day if they can sleep well knowing their bank balance won’t empty on its own, or their household won’t face the shortage of ration. Ms Padukone, are you aware the lengths people go to just to refill their essential goods like rice, atta, or salt? Oh and not to mention having your own vehicle with a VIP pass to function around the city without getting beaten by cops? Also if we talk about your favourite topic mental health, in these times, for people living alone, especially senior citizens, how are we to reach out to them when they’re technologically challenged. Or how does a person with same anxiety and depression as yours cope with life, without any guidance or help amid this lockdown? So yes, a lot of people do realise the impact, but don’t whine about it in an interview because they’ve got no choice.

We’re all aware that we are living in a country of deep inequities. While maybe .1% of our population lives like filthy rich bicoastal of the US, enjoying things even more because of unmatched cheap labour, the rest of India has trouble figuring out where they are going to get their next meal. The least we can do in times of such turpitude is rub our privilege in their faces.