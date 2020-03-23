Dear Bollywood celebs, spare us our corona break publicity stunts

The coronavirus pandemic is nothing less than a death scare as the city that never sleeps is now in lock down. With the world coming together, extending a helping hand, our Bollywood fraternity which claims a higher moral ground than the top of the Statue of Unity, has only followed Raj Kapoor’s word, “The show must go on”.

In these trying times, when production houses have come at a halt, movie releases postponed indefinitely and daily wage earners facing the brunt first hand, B-towners have resorted to thalis and taalis, when they could have done much more to stay relevant.

It’s only a matter of time when the real problems are noticed, and fans look at their so-called idols for help. While it is understandable that the government is doing its bit that doesn’t need aid from celebs, but donating for those who cannot access healthcare, or are left jobless due to this outbreak is expected. The impact especially here is on those who are associated with their own sector.

The Producers Guild of India has announced a relief fund to help and support daily wage earners, however only Sonam Kapoor and her family have reached out to help so far.