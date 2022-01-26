'De do mere haath mein bandook': Raveena Tandon on bombs sent to former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif in her name during Kargil War

Back in 1999 during the Kargil War Pakistani soldiers had taunted India by making statements suggesting that they will let go of Kashmir if India offers Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon. Not to mention, Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan had also said that Raveena is his favourite Bollywood actress.

Hitting back at the remark, Indian soldiers were photographed with bombs that had the words 'From Raveena Tandon To Nawaz Sharif' imprinted on them.

Reacting to the same, Raveena told Hindustan Times that she learned about the pictures much later and advised that things should be negotiated with love and talk.

“No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters... If I have to stand there (defending the border) to safeguard my country, de do mere haath mein bandook, main vahaan khadi ho jaaungi,” she said.

Raveena was 16 when made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with "Patthar Ke Phool", and since then her career has only been on the rise.

Last year, Raveena made her OTT debut as cop Kasturi Dogra in the series "Aranyak".

The show is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Charudutt Acharya. Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment have produced it.

In the show, Kasturi is seen digging up skeletons and reviving a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town.

Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik and Indraneil Sengupta are also seen playing important roles.

