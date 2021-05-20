Days after Salman Khan's 'Radhe', Arjun Kapoor's 'Sardar Ka Grandson' leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram

Days after a pirated version of the Salman Khan-starrer movie 'Radhe' found its way on Telegram, Tamilrockers and other torrent sites, Arjun Kapoor's latest release 'Sardar Ka Grandson' became a victim of piracy.
Within just two days of its release, the film is now available several torrent sites in full HD print, reported India.com.
The film also stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair, 'Sardar Ka Grandson' also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham.
The Kaashvie Nair-directed movie features Kapoor as Amreek Singh, a man who goes to great lengths to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother, played by Neena.
It released on Netflix on Tuesday.
This comes days after Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. filed an official complaint at the Cyber Cell, over pirated versions of the new Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' doing the rounds on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.
On Tuesday, Zee said, "Officials are actively tracking down phone numbers involved in the act of piracy and taking required legal action."
"Zee has also appealed to the public at large, seeking their support in bringing an end to piracy, not just for the film 'Radhe', but for any kind of content. Films create livelihood, employment and a source of income for millions of people working for the industry. Piracy being the biggest threat to the entertainment industry, curbs down this source of livelihood. Films also contribute to the economy with the taxes paid to the Government. People engaged in spreading the illegal version of the film, are not just embracing piracy, but are also negatively impacting the growth of the industry and the livelihoods of the people working for it round the clock," the statement further said.
"The appeal is being made to all responsible citizens, asking them to say no to piracy and to consume entertainment or information content only through official platforms," concluded the statement.
An FIR has been registered against three individual users of WhatsApp and Facebook in connection with the same.