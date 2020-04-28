Days after mother's demise, Irrfan Khan hospitalized in Mumbai's Kokila Ben Hospital

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on Tuesday was admitted to Mumbai's Kokila Ben Hospital, days after his mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur. The actor reportedly fell in the bathroom after feeling sudden weakness and difficulty in breathing.
'Angrezi Medium' actor Irrfan Khan's mother, Saeeda Begum, passed away in Jaipur on Saturday due to natural causes. She was 95 years old and had been keeping unwell for some time. The funeral was held in the evening the same day. However, Irrfan couldn't attend his mothers funeral due to his health and the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown. The actor had attended the funeral through a video call. On Tuesday, a report revealed that Irrfan Khan has been hospitalized in Mumbai's Kokila Ben Hospital, after he fell in the bathroom.
Although reports claimed that Irrfan Khan was being treated in the United States, the actor was staying in Mumbai with his wife Sutapa Sikdar, Babil and Ayan. The family is currently with Irrfan in the hospital and further details about his health are still awaited.
For the unversed, in 2018, the actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and had gone abroad to get treated for the same.
However, despite of the tough time, Irrfan continued to work in the movies. His latest movie 'Angrezi Medium' released just before the lockdown. The movie also starred Radhika Madhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Kiku Sharda.
Ahead of the film's release, the actor had shared an emotional message on social media for all his fans. He had stated that 'unwanted guests' (cancer) were in his body due to which he wouldn't be able to participate in the promotions of the movie as he had to leave the country for treatment. The actor had also asked fans to enjoy the film and wait for him.
