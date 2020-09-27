Daughter’s Day 2020: Mira Kapoor pens sweet note for her 'little piece of heaven' Misha

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ajay Devgn dedicated heart-warming posts to their beloved daughters over social media. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira also took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note for her ''little piece of heaven' Misha.

Mira's post read: "Daughters are little pieces of heaven. My sweetheart, I hope we continue to watch Gilmore Girls in our pyjamas together, trouble your Pops, share my makeup and yes, discuss how you’re too young to wear my ring but settle for the necklace. The eye for jewellery is definitely from me, but that sparkle is all you my baby. (Four going fourteen) Happy Daughter’s Day Doll and to all the little angels out there — Hug them tight!!"

Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, she captioned it, "Reach for the stars while riding that unicorn baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay."