'Darr jayegi bechari': Video of Varun Dhawan protecting wife Natasha Dalal post-wedding goes viral

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal made their first appearance in front of the media post their marriage on Sunday.

After the newly-wedded couple's marriage ceremony, Varun and Natasha came outside their wedding venue and posed in front of the cameras. The duo complimented each other's look in sparkly wedding attires. While Varun wore a blue-tinted white sparkly Sherwani, Natasha looked beautiful in her sparkling white Lehenga.

However, during the photo-session, Varun schooled the paparazzi who were guiding the new bride to pose for their lenses. Many yelled Natasha, Natasha, Natasha", to which Varun turned into a protective husband and said "Araam se bolo, darr jayegi bechari.”

