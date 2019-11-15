'Darling Papa, I miss you', Amitabh revisits Abhishek's letter to him from childhood

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took a walk down memory lane as he revisited the time when his son and actor Abhishek penned a heartfelt letter dedicated to him while he was on an outdoor shoot for long.

Depicting the strong father-son bond, the note written by Abhishek in cursive handwriting read, "Darling Papa, How are you? We are all well. I miss you very much." "Papa you will be home soon. I am praying for you smile. Papa God is hearing our prayers. Do not worry," it continued.

Speaking like a responsible child, the junior Bachchan had written, "I will look after mama, Shweta didi and the house. I am naughty sometimes. I love you papa. Your darling son Abhishek." Sharing the letter on Twitter, Big B wrote, "T 3549 - Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule."