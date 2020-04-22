Dangal Dilemma: Zaira Wasim's cryptic tweet hints of a dig at wrestler Babita Phogat

Earlier this month, the wrestler had made headlines for her tweets about the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. She took to the micro-blogging site and wrote in Hindi: "फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा।हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है"

(At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs.).

After her tweet went viral, #suspendbabitaphogat trended on Twitter as netizens lashed out at the wrestler for her 'generating communal hate'.

After receiving flak for the tweet, Babita deleted the tweet and clarified saying, "What else should I call those who attack doctors, police, nurses in this crisis. I have no motive to write against any particular caste. I have written against the attackers and will keep writing even further."