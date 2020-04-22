Dangal Dilemma: Zaira Wasim's cryptic tweet hints of a dig at wrestler Babita Phogat

'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim recently shared a cryptic tweet and fans are alleging that it is a dig at wrestler Babita Phogat.
Wrestler Babita Phogat has been making headlines for her controversial and 'bigoted' tweets about the Tablighi Jamaat incident. Recently, the Commonwealth Games Gold medalist had released a video where she hit back at trolls saying 'I am no Zaira Wasim to sit at home, fearing threats'. After Babita shared the video on Twitter, Zaira also shared a post on the micro-blogging site that read: "Don’t let your ignorance be strengthened by your arrogance. When you seek the truth, seek it with humility."
Although it was just a quote, the odd timing of Zaira's tweet added fuel to the fire and fans were quick to assume that it is targeted towards Babita Phogat.
This comes after Babita Phogat shared a video where she had justified her controversial tweets and warned trolls. Watch the video here:
Earlier this month, the wrestler had made headlines for her tweets about the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. She took to the micro-blogging site and wrote in Hindi: "फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा।हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है"
(At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs.).
After her tweet went viral, #suspendbabitaphogat trended on Twitter as netizens lashed out at the wrestler for her 'generating communal hate'.
After receiving flak for the tweet, Babita deleted the tweet and clarified saying, "What else should I call those who attack doctors, police, nurses in this crisis. I have no motive to write against any particular caste. I have written against the attackers and will keep writing even further."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)