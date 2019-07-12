Dance India Dance 7: Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’ on stage

Earlier we had reported that after Kareena Kapoor Khan dived into the shooting of Angrezi Medium in London, the actress found it difficult to fly down to India to shoot for the ongoing reality show Dance India Dance 7.

So, her sister and 90s diva Karisma Kapoor decided to replace her for an episode. While the actress was vacationing in London too with her parents, she decided to take some time out for the dance reality show. Needless to say, the contestants and co-judges Bosco Martis and Raftaar were quite happy to have her on board. The actress not only enjoyed the show but she herself got on stage to showcase some of her iconic moves from her chartbusters like ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’!

The peppy number ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’ was originally picturized on Karisma Kapoor and Govinda from their film Hero No. 1. Fans and show contestants were equally excited to see the actress take the stage and set it on fire with her dance moves.