Dance India Dance 7: Here’s how Diljit Dosanjh made Kareena Kapoor Khan blush

It is a known fact that Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with his Udta Punjab co-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan once again in the film Good News. The Punjabi superstar has showcased his fandom towards the actress on more than one occasion, so much so that he even dedicated a song to her. The actor recently met Kareena once again but this time it was in a show. The Punjabi singer-actor who is returning to Bollywood with Arjun Patiala that also stars Kriti Sanon, came to promote his film on the sets of the ongoing reality show Dance India Dance 7.

Needless to say, it was a fun episode, with Diljit Dosanjh once again making Kareena Kapoor Khan as he went on to appreciate the actress and about how he is such a huge fan of hers. On the other hand, host Karan Wahi, who doesn’t stop showering his love towards the actress too got into a competition with Diljit during the show. Looking at the same, Kareena too came on stage where she clarified that Diljit is indeed one of her biggest fans, so much so that he not only dedicated a song to her but he also showcases immense respect towards her and her work.

She went on to speak about how Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t talk to her when they are working or shooting together. She further added that sometimes he has showered so much respect that it has made her feel embarrassed. On the other hand, Kareena also went on to elaborate how much she loves his work too and how she listens to his popular chartbuster Proper Patola on loop!

Here’s a glimpse of what happened on this Arjun Patiala episode of Dance India Dance 7.