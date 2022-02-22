'Damini' actress Meenakshi Sheshadri gets a makeover, this is how she looks now

Meenakshi Sheshadri, who was the nation's heartthrob in the 80s and 90s, had quit Bollywood at the peak of her career to marry and move to the US.

Over the years, the actress had managed to stay away from limelight, but recently, she made heads turn when she shared her latest look on social media.

She took to her Twitter handle and posted a selfie wherein she can be seen sporting a bob cut with some bangs and chunky eyeglasses.

Fans of the actress flooded the comments section with compliments and praises. A number of users even requested Twitter authorities to verify her profile and called her an actor and dancer par excellence.

Meenakshi had marked her film debut in 1983 with 'Painter Babu' which tanked at the box office. However, in the same year, she starred alongside Jackie Shroff in 'Hero' and instantly became a favourite among the audiences as well as filmmakers.

Over the next 10 years, she acted in a number of hit films including 'Bewafai', 'Meri Jung', 'Swati', 'Dilwala', 'Parivaar', 'Shahenshah', 'Toofan', 'Damini' and 'Ghatak'.

She was last seen in 'Swami Vivekananda' in the year 1998.

In the year 1995, Meenakshi tied the knot with investment banker Harish Mysore. The couple has two children, a daughter and a son.

