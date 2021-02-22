Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: From Kiara Advani to Sushant Singh Rajput - complete list of winners

While the nation continues to feel the void left by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the country's most eminent awards in entertainment, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, honoured the star with the 'Critic's Best Actor' accolade.

When the whole country was under lockdown, the track that brought hope and smiles during the trying times 'Muskurayega India' has helped Indian actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani bag the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for delivering a song of hope to the nation.

Actor Kunal Kemmu was filled with joy and gratitude after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film 'Lootcase'.

Check out the complete list of winners.

Best Actor - Web Series - Bobby Deol for 'Aashram'

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan for 'Angrezi Medium'

Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna

Photographer of Year - Dabboo Ratnani

Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best International Feature Film - Parasite

Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon

Best Director - Anurag Basu for ‘Ludo’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey for ‘Chhapaak’

Best Web Series - Scam: 1992

Album of the Year - Titliyaan

Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya

Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi

Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra

Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat