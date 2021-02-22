Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: From Kiara Advani to Sushant Singh Rajput - complete list of winners

Bollywood superstars were honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 in a prestigious ceremony held on Saturday.
The star-studded night that was held after a long span of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to the Indian cinema.
Where Kiara Advani won the 'Critic's Best Actress' award to Sushmita Sen who won 'Best Actress-Web Series', Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar bagged the 'Best Actor' award for their acclaimed performances in notable movies 'Chhapaak' and 'Laxmii'.
While the nation continues to feel the void left by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the country's most eminent awards in entertainment, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, honoured the star with the 'Critic's Best Actor' accolade.
When the whole country was under lockdown, the track that brought hope and smiles during the trying times 'Muskurayega India' has helped Indian actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani bag the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for delivering a song of hope to the nation.
Actor Kunal Kemmu was filled with joy and gratitude after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his work in the film 'Lootcase'.
Check out the complete list of winners.
Best Actor - Web Series - Bobby Deol for 'Aashram'
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan for 'Angrezi Medium'
Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna
Photographer of Year - Dabboo Ratnani
Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best International Feature Film - Parasite
Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon
Best Director - Anurag Basu for ‘Ludo’
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey for ‘Chhapaak’
Best Web Series - Scam: 1992
Album of the Year - Titliyaan
Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya
Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar
Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi
Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharemendra
Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat