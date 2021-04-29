Dadasaheb Phalke Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known facts of the iconic filmmaker

Dadasaheb Phalke was an Indian producer, director and screenwriter born on 30 April 1870. He is more popularly known as the Father of Indian Cinema. His debut film, Raja Harishchandra was the first Indian movie in 1913 and it is now known as India's first full length feature film. He made 95 feature-length films and 27 short films in his career. There is an award named in his honour. It is awarded for lifetime contribution to cinema by the Government of India.

Here are some lesser known facts about the Father of Indian Cinema: