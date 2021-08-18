Advertisement

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will next be seen in the web series 'Cartel', recently said that he hasn't spoken to his ex-girlfriend, actress Akshara Haasan, after she refused to clear his name in the leaked pictures fiasco.

Tanuj had earlier said that he had felt let down by Akshara, when she did not publicly stand up for him after her private pictures were leaked on the internet. Many believed that he was behind the leak and he said that one statement from her could have put the matter to rest.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Tanuj said everything that came out in the media was very unfortunate.

"Because Akshara and I had a mutual breakup; she went her way, I went my way. In fact, we were friends, even after we parted ways. And then this whole thing about leaked pictures came out, and I'd just started climbing the ladder of my career. And I was like, 'Man, I really don't need this right now. This is not what I'm working for. Everything that I do, this is getting in the way of that'," he said.

He further said that for a few months after the incident, he'd constantly be hounded by 'dirty questions' about it. He said that he felt worse for Akshara than himself.

Tanuj said that he had called Akshara up and asked if she thought he'd leaked the pictures. She told him she didn't.

"I asked her, 'Do you think I did this?' and she said, 'Of course not'. So I'm like, 'So that means I didn't do it, so if you make one call, or put out one social media post that 'hey, he didn't do it', because pictures can be leaked, we all live in vulnerable times... And I'm like, 'Why can't you say I didn't do it, everyone will shut up'. And she was like her dad is getting into politics right now and she can't do it. That was the last conversation we had," Tanuj added, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:23 AM IST