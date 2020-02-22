Dabboo Ratnani's calendar pic featuring Kiara Advani gets called out for plagiarism

View this post on Instagram

No plants were harmed in the making of this shot ð±ð¿ #model @taylorsteph #makeup @bethanyleah_mua #retouch @dgtlcraft_postproduction #postproduction #shooting @lovebalistarz #bali #ubud #beauty #leaf #cosmetic #skincare #skin #nikonz7 #nikon #photographer #portraitphotography