Dabboo Ratnani's 21st calendar launch: Rekha, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar and others grace the bash

Bollywood's favourite celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani is back with his annual star-studded calendar. The 21st edition of Dabboo's calendar features actors - Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan and others.

To celebrate the launch of his limited edition 21st calendar, the photographer threw a star-studded bash at Olive Bar and Kitchen, on Monday. Rekha, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela and others graced the bash to celebrate the launch.

Bollywood's evergreen beauty, Rekha was a vision in white as she stunned in six yards of elegance. The veteran actress wore her signature red lip and added golden accessories to her look.