Dabboo Ratnani's 21st calendar launch: Rekha, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar and others grace the bash

Bollywood's favourite celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani is back with his annual star-studded calendar. The 21st edition of Dabboo's calendar features actors - Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan and others.
To celebrate the launch of his limited edition 21st calendar, the photographer threw a star-studded bash at Olive Bar and Kitchen, on Monday. Rekha, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela and others graced the bash to celebrate the launch.
Bollywood's evergreen beauty, Rekha was a vision in white as she stunned in six yards of elegance. The veteran actress wore her signature red lip and added golden accessories to her look.
'Kahani' actress Vidya Balan opted for an edgy grey saree with black motiffs. Vidya paired her saree with a boxy blouse and completed her look with dewy make-up and sleek hairdo.
Bhumi Pednekar, who recently received the Filmfare award for her performance in 'Saand Ki Aankh', also attended Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch. The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress wore a sexy sequinned dress with a plunging neckline to the party.
Here are the others who attended Dabboo Ratnani's bash:
