Dabangg director Abhinav Singh Kashyap accuses Salman Khan and family of 'bullying'; says he won't give up like Sushant Singh Rajput did

Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap, who shot to overnight fame, with the success of the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg, has launched a scathing attack on the actor and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

Requesting the Maharashtra government to launch a detailed investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sinha said Rajput’s death is just the ‘tip of the iceberg just like the #MeToo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood.’

“The death of Sushant Singh Rajput brings under scanner the role YRF talent Management Agency might have played in pushing him towards his suicide but that is for the authorities to investigate. These people don’t make careers. They ruin your career and life,” he wrote in a detailed Facebook post.

Sinha, who directed the first Dabangg movie was dropped from directing the second movie which was directed by Arbaaz Khan, and the third one which was made by Prabhudeva. Taking on the three Khan brothers, Sinha alleged that he was exploited by Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz. “I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since. So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg.”