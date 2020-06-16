Dabangg director Abhinav Singh Kashyap accuses Salman Khan and family of 'bullying'; says he won't give up like Sushant Singh Rajput did

Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap, who shot to overnight fame, with the success of the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg, has launched a scathing attack on the actor and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.
Requesting the Maharashtra government to launch a detailed investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sinha said Rajput’s death is just the ‘tip of the iceberg just like the #MeToo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood.’
“The death of Sushant Singh Rajput brings under scanner the role YRF talent Management Agency might have played in pushing him towards his suicide but that is for the authorities to investigate. These people don’t make careers. They ruin your career and life,” he wrote in a detailed Facebook post.
Sinha, who directed the first Dabangg movie was dropped from directing the second movie which was directed by Arbaaz Khan, and the third one which was made by Prabhudeva. Taking on the three Khan brothers, Sinha alleged that he was exploited by Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz. “I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since. So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg.”
Saying that he would not take the easy way out like Sushant Singh Rajput did, Kashyap, who is the younger brother of filmmaker Anurag said that he would keep on fighting
The post was shared several times, prompting Kashyap to put a second post where he claimed he was being threatened. “A lot of people are showing concern about my safety. Some concern is genuine, some fake. Either ways, I have done what I have done and will face up to whatever fate may come. I am not about to back off from my story. I have suffered for 10 years and I am quite done with it. To those who are asking why I have not taken the names of others in the Bandra cartel. Well..!! I have heard many more exploitation stories in Bollywood but have no personal grudges to grind against anyone except the Khans. I hope the people who have personally suffered at the hand of others can find the courage to write their own story with names. Expose your own tormentors. Or else don't expect any help from me.. This is my own struggle against the Salman Khan family and I alone am enough to take these guys on. Yes.. I will never commit suicide but should anything untoward happen to me.. By now the country knows who to blame... Treat this as my police statement. Cheers,” he said