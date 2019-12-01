Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares candid moment with director Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan is one of the few actors who manages to keep the audience hooked with his work, no matter what. The actor is all set to bring back the third instalment of his cop franchise with Dabangg 3. Even though the Dabangg 2 came out almost 9 years ago, the anticipation and excitement for the third one is just as high. Reviving his role as Chulbul Pandey, Salman Khan will be rocking his cop avatar yet again.

Last night, the song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ was launched and it surely was an event worth the wait! The first two films had Malaika Arora perform the female version of it and now, it’s Salman Khan himself who has taken charge. He posted a picture with director Prabhu Deva from the event last night with the caption, “At the Dabangg3 event for launch of the song #MunnaBadnaamHua @prabhudevaofficial #Dabangg3 @skfilmsofficial”