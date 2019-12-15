Dabangg 3: Salman Khan fans can now book tickets in advance

New Delhi: Salman Khan on Sunday released a promotional video of 'Dabangg 3' and announced that the pre-booking of tickets for the film has begun.

In addition to the glimpses from the film, the video features Salman Khan and actor Saiee Manjrekar asking fans to pre-book the show.

"Don't delay, advance bookings have started, so get going," said Khan in the video.

"And watch our pure romance," added Manjrekar.