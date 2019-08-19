'Dabangg 3' leaked photos, videos feature Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha as 'Chulbul-Rajjo'

Salman Khan has been working nonstop for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 in which he returns as the quirky cop Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut with Dabangg, will reprise the role of Rajjo, Salman’s wife in the film. After completing the schedule in Phaltan, Maharashtra, the cast has kickstarted the last leg of the schedule. The cast been shooting for 75 days and another eight days will be required in Jaipur to shoot near the monuments.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha had continued their shoot despite heavy rains. Many leaked photos and videos show that the duo has been shooting amid the massive crowd. They are filming at a remote village Basca near Agra road. Salman was seen donning a blue shirt and black trousers while waiting to give his shot. Sonakshi Sinha was dressed in printed blue saree as she was seen with Salman on the sets of the film.