Dabangg 3 actor thanks Salman Khan for bearing all expenses post cardiac arrest

Known for his generosity and giving nature, Salman Khan is one of the kindest human beings in the industry who makes sure to help people as much as he can. He has always made sure to be there for his colleagues and costars and this won’t be the first time that he is bearing expenses for them.

His Dabangg 3 co-actor Dadhi Pandey recently suffered a cardiac arrest. The actor has been with him since the first instalment of the franchise and plays quite an important role in maintaining the light-hearted humor in the film. When he suffered the cardiac arrest, he was taken to the hospital and shifted to another one after a while.

The actor was kept in the ICU for a few days and Salman made sure to bear all the expenses of the second hospital. The incident took place a few months ago and Dadhi Pandey can’t stop praising Salman for his generosity and how he is such a great human being. Dadhi has been advised bed rest for a few more days for complete recovery.