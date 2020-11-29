DaadiSeMaafiMangKangana trends on Twitter as netizens continue to lambast actress over tweet about Shaheen Bagh Dadi at farmers' protest

On Sunday, '#DaadiSeMaafiMangKangana' trended on the micro-blogging site as users slammed actress Kangana Ranaut slammed for 'sharing fake news' about the famous 'Shaheen Bagh Dadi' participating in farmers' post.
For those unversed, after a Twitter user alleged that Dadi was also present at the farmers’ protests, accusing that she was available for hire on a per day basis, Kangana had tweeted, "Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno's have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally"
After the criticism, while the 'Panga' actress deleted the tweet, netizens continued to lambast her for her comments about the octogenarian and demanded an apology.
A user wrote, "How will a girl from well to do family and one who is an elite now with huge bungalows & grand weddings at home understand the PLIGHT of 'Anna Daatha'! SHE HAS ZERO RESPECT FOR FARMERS AND ELDERLY."
"Kangana makes another #FalseClaim as she discredits an old lady standing with the farmers in their protest," tweeted a user.
Another wrote, "@KanganaTeam shame on you for insulting someone who has a strong moral fibre and a mind of her own & is not scared to stand for their belief."
