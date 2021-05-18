Cyclone Tauktae: Amitabh Bachchan's office flooded, shelters for staff blown away

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed in his latest blog that his office, Janak, was flooded on Monday night when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai.

He also lauded the spirit of the staff members and said that the sheds and shelters for some of his staff were blown away due to heavy rains but their spirit of fight was impregnable.



"There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone... the pounding and the lashing rains all day... trees fell, leakages all over, flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office... impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain, ripped apart...sheds and shelters for some staff blown away," he wrote.

"BUT the spirit of fight impregnable...all hands on deck... stepping out, repairing, preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched...but on it...staff simply amazing in such conditions...their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue," he added.

He also said that he offered his own collection of team T-shirts of Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers team to the staff members who got drenched while repairing the damages.