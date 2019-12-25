Bollywood

Updated on

Cutest Christmas Pics Ever: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan visit Mount Mary Church to seek blessings

By FPJ Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at Mount Mary church this morning as the mother-son duo decided to seek blessings on Christmas.

Kareena Kapoor threw a Christmas bash last night at her Bandra apartment. The Xmas party was a star studded affair and all the Bollywood biggies were present at the party.

Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora were among the many stars who attended Bebo's houseparty.

This morning however, Kareena decided to take his lil munchkin Tim Tim to Bandra's Mount Mary church, to seek blessings on Christmas.

Kareena went for a polka dot jumpsuit with bell bottoms and balloon sleeves, giving a retro vibe. Taimur looked as adorable as ever in a white shirt and blue denims.

Here are the cutest Christmas pictures ever:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur at Mount Mary church, Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur at Mount Mary church, Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Taimur Ali Khan at Bandra
Taimur Ali Khan at Bandra
Kareena, Taimur and Kareena's mom
Kareena, Taimur and Kareena's mom
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor
Photos by Viral Bhayani

