Curfew ho ya critics, no tension for Salman Khan: ‘Dabangg 3’ mints Rs 119 crore in 5 days

Salman Khan undoubtedly plays to the gallery. He beats up several goons, plays larger than life characters but makes it all believable. While Hollywood has Superman, we have our own Salman who has been entertaining us for 30 years now. The superstar who turns 54 today has catapulted himself to become the biggest phenomenon in the last decade and at the rate Salman is going, he's got no other competition anymore.

Salman Khan's biggest competition today is he himself. Stats are proof. Even his worst films does numbers higher than the biggest and more appreciated films of other actors, now that's Salman for you. The superstar, in the last decade, has turned out to be the most profitable actor in Bollywood, churning out one success after the other. He is the only Bollywood star to have a continuous streak of 100 crore films - a record 15 times in the last decade! He has also delivered three 200 crore films and three 300 crore blockbusters.

None of his films in the last decade has done business of less than 100 crore in total, thus establishing his monumental position as the box office King in Bollywood. Such is the state of affairs in the film fraternity that today, Salman's films gets compared to his own projects.

A trade analyst adds, "Salman has managed to set such a high benchmark for himself that on one hand, when an actor's film does 100 crore business, they throw success parties but from a Salman Khan starrer, the expectations almost double up. It's an irony that his underperforming films to do more business than other superstar's successful projects."

Salman Khan is synonymous with success today in Bollywood. Today, as the superstar celebrates his 54th birthday, we take a look at what makes SK enjoy the mammoth stardom that he does, across the globe.

Salman is the only Bollywood hero whose films do well regardless of the critical appreciation and rating. Recently, there was major uproar all over the nation with respect to the implementation of the CAA. Protests took over major parts of the country. The film still managed to ring in RS 81 crore in the opening weekend and also crossed the 100 crore mark in 5 days flat. This is a staggering feat considering the restrictive situation.