'Critical case of nepotism': Karan Johar trolled for launching Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has earlier been panned for being the 'flag bearer of nepotism', on Monday, announced that actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has joined his new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).
The director took to his Twitter handle and shared an introductory video of Shanaya, along with the tweet, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"
"Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor! It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July," he added in another tweet and shared some stunning pictures of the diva.
With this, Shanaya - the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor - has joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani.
For the unversed, Karan, in association with Cornerstone Agency, recently launched a collaborative space DCA to promote 'budding talent'.
However, his recent announcement has once again sparked the nepotism debate on social media as Shanaya is producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor's niece, and first cousin of actors Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Reacting to the tweet, several users took to the micro-blogging site to call out the filmmaker and some even trolled Shanaya Kapoor.
A user wrote, "So easy for star kids with decent looks to become actors man."
"Critical case of nepotism," declared another.
Check out the reactions here:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)