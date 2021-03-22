'Critical case of nepotism': Karan Johar trolled for launching Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya

With this, Shanaya - the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor - has joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani.

For the unversed, Karan, in association with Cornerstone Agency, recently launched a collaborative space DCA to promote 'budding talent'.

However, his recent announcement has once again sparked the nepotism debate on social media as Shanaya is producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor's niece, and first cousin of actors Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Reacting to the tweet, several users took to the micro-blogging site to call out the filmmaker and some even trolled Shanaya Kapoor.

A user wrote, "So easy for star kids with decent looks to become actors man."

"Critical case of nepotism," declared another.

Check out the reactions here: