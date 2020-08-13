'Cried my eyes out': Hrithik Roshan praises 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' team

Actor Hrithik Roshan appreciated the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' on Wednesday and praised the entire cast for their "outstanding" work.

The 'War' actor shared his reaction to the movie on Twitter, that got released yesterday (August 13) in the video streaming platform Netflix.

The 46-year-old actor noted: "cried my eyes out and laughed out loud" after watching the newly released movie - a story of the Dharma Productions, based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot -- Gunjan Saxena -- who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Actor Janhvi Kapoor has essayed the role of Saxena in the movie.

Hrithik complimented and took a bow at the entire team of the movie for its "outstanding" execution.