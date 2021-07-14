Cricketer KL Rahul names Athiya Shetty as his 'partner' to BCCI: Report

Indian batsman KL Rahul, who jetted off to Southampton, England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, reportedly named actress Athiya Shetty as his 'partner' in the official documents submitted to the logistics department of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya and Rahul haven't officially admitted their relationship, however, they've been making headlines for the same for quite some time now.

In June, when team India left for the Championship series, Athiya accompanied her rumoured beau KL Rahul. Their social media posts confirmed that they are together in England.

Now, a report by a leading daily states that KL Rahul named Athiya as his 'partner' in the documents submitted to the board.