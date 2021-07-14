Cricketer KL Rahul names Athiya Shetty as his 'partner' to BCCI: Report

Indian batsman KL Rahul, who jetted off to Southampton, England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, reportedly named actress Athiya Shetty as his 'partner' in the official documents submitted to the logistics department of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya and Rahul haven't officially admitted their relationship, however, they've been making headlines for the same for quite some time now.
In June, when team India left for the Championship series, Athiya accompanied her rumoured beau KL Rahul. Their social media posts confirmed that they are together in England.
Now, a report by a leading daily states that KL Rahul named Athiya as his 'partner' in the documents submitted to the board.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the rumoured couple left for England together last month. A source told the outlet that when the players were asked to submit the names of people travelling with them, KL Rahul listed the 'Hero' actress as his 'partner'.
The source also confirmed that Athiya Shetty travelled in the same bubble and stayed with KL and team India in Southampton.
On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to reports, she is all set to play the lead role in Hope Solo, footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul hasn't played a Test in about two years -- since August 2019.
India will next play a five-match Test series against hosts England starting on August 4. India's opening batting lineup includes Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran.