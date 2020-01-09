'Cricket and films uniting religion of India': Ajay Devgn meets MS Dhoni

Mumbai, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain M.S. Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.

Ajay on Thursday morning shared a photograph of himself on Twitter posing with Dhoni.

He captioned it: "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni."

The image currently has 765 Retweets and 5.1K Likes.