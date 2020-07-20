'Creepy uncle seems jobless': Swara Bhasker on IAS Sanjay Dixit rating her a 'C' grade actress

After IAS Sanjay Dixit trolled Swara Bhasker and called her a 'C-grade actress', the 'Veere Di Wedding' star took to Twitter to call him out. She tagged the official Twitter handle of IAS Association and said that Dixit is 'unfit to be an officer' and 'needs some counselling sessions'.

Sharing a screenshot of Sanjay Dixit's Twitter thread about her, Swara wrote, "Dear @IASassociation, do your officers not have enough work ? This creepy old uncle ji seems to be totally jobless and a little obsessed with me! Pls offer him some counselling sessions. Since he seems unfit to be an officer of the Indian bureaucracy."