'Creepy uncle seems jobless': Swara Bhasker on IAS Sanjay Dixit rating her a 'C' grade actress

After IAS Sanjay Dixit trolled Swara Bhasker and called her a 'C-grade actress', the 'Veere Di Wedding' star took to Twitter to call him out. She tagged the official Twitter handle of IAS Association and said that Dixit is 'unfit to be an officer' and 'needs some counselling sessions'.
Sharing a screenshot of Sanjay Dixit's Twitter thread about her, Swara wrote, "Dear @IASassociation, do your officers not have enough work ? This creepy old uncle ji seems to be totally jobless and a little obsessed with me! Pls offer him some counselling sessions. Since he seems unfit to be an officer of the Indian bureaucracy."
In his tweets, Sanjay Dixit had spoken about Kangana Ranaut's sensational interview with Arnab Goswami, where she called Swara a 'B-grade' actress.
Mocking the 'Ranjhana' actress, he wrote, "Kangana Ranaut called @ReallySwara a "B-grade" actress. This is not acceptable. This is really shocking. I hate Kangana for not telling the truth that Swara is a "C-grade" actress. "
Dixit didn't stop there! He also started a Twitter poll and asked netizens to rate Swara Bhasker. He tweeted, "I am getting badgered from every corner for calling @ReallySwara only a C grade actress in response to Kangana calling her a B grade actress. What is your opinion, what grade does Swara fit into"
It all started with Kanagana Ranaut's appearance on Arnab Goswami's show, where she spoke about nepotism, power play in Bollywood and the movie mafia.
She said, "For me, I have only to lose here because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person."
