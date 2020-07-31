Credit De Do Yaar: Lyricists come together with new song demanding 'proper' credits

In a fitting, self-written song released on Thursday, fifteen lyric writers from the Hindi film industry, including Varun Grover, Kausar Munir, Sameer Anjaan, Swanand Kirkire, Amitabh Bhattacharya, demanded that they be credited properly for their work on music platforms.
The track titled "Credit De Do Yaar", penned by Munir, Grover and Kirkire, comes over a week after many songwriters took to Twitter to criticise lack of credits for lyricists on music streaming platforms.
Neelesh Misra, Manoj Muntashir, Mayur Puri, Shellee, Puneet Sharma, Abhiruchi Chand, Hussain Haidry, Raj Shekhar, Anvita Dutt, and Kumaar are also part of the initiative.
The link of the 2 minute 38 second-long video was shared by the lyricists on their social media accounts.
"15 contemporary lyrics writers come together to sing their humble demand - asking for proper credits on music streaming platforms and YouTube channels. #CreditDeDoYaar," tweeted Grover.
Supporting the cause, Salim Merchant tweeted: "Melody & lyrics make a song. Everything else comes later, the voice , the arrangement , the pictureistaion. Some of the platforms credit the lyricists but a lot of them don’t and this has to change! I hope we can all work towards bringing that change!"
"Let’s make this happen as music lovers and fans! The system needs a change. Let’s give the due respect and love our writers/lyricists deserve that they shouldn’t even have to ask for," wrote Shreya Ghoshal.
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Written by.. Who Cares? Next time when lyrics of a song touches your heart... find out who wrote those lyrics. Talk about them, appreciate them. The writers of these songs deserve your love too."
Another commented, "It's a reasonable demand. People should know who have written the song as they don't get credit if their talent, creativity and hard work. Nothing wrong if they are demanding it. Everyone works hard for name, fame and earn livelihood. "
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
With Inputs from PTI.