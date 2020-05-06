Hera Pheri 3? Twinkle Khanna's 'credit card' delivered to another person - here's what happened next

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar, they have a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara. She has published She has published three books since 2015 - Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

"I strongly believe in the power of being the moron. I wrote about it last week. People who think about their stupidity are often the most intelligent because it is only the truly dumb who are convinced of their smartness. The ones who are secretly wondering if they are idiots are the ones who know that there is so much to know that they clearly don't know enough. If you have understood this sentence and if you are clearly a moron like me, you are a prime example of an oxymoron," declared Twinkle, while interacting with the media at Crossword Book Awards 2020.

Twinkle said a writer needs to have an inflated sense of self-worth while writing. "(Being a) Stylist is, I guess, the difference between using a word like regurgitate instead of vomit. (On being a) critic, this is the most important part because a writer needs to have an inflated sense of self-worth while they are writing, to feel that what they are saying is worthy of someone else's attention. Then they have to have the ability to put their ego aside, look at that work objectively and, yes, listen to the editors, take their suggestion, and incorporate them, because I think that is the most important (thing) a writer needs to do," she said.