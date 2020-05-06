Hera Pheri 3? Twinkle Khanna's 'credit card' delivered to another person - here's what happened next

Former Bollywood actress turned author Twinkle Khanna shared a seemingly fraudulent ordeal on social media. According to her tweets, Khanna received a message from a reputed bank stating that her credit card has been renewed and delivered to another person.
She wrote, “Could you please help. I have not asked for this credit card and nor do I know this K Cheriyan who has received it. I have written to your customer care multiple times but have not received a reply @ICICIBank_Care Could you please look into it. Thank you.”
A follower told her that maybe her phone number is similar to the person mentioned in the text and there could have been a typo error.
“It might be possible that ur mobile number and that of Mr k are almost same and by typo error, ur no has been filled in his account. That's why u got d message.”
She responded stating, “Nope! I have emails from them also stating the same information”
Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar, they have a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara. She has published She has published three books since 2015 - Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.
"I strongly believe in the power of being the moron. I wrote about it last week. People who think about their stupidity are often the most intelligent because it is only the truly dumb who are convinced of their smartness. The ones who are secretly wondering if they are idiots are the ones who know that there is so much to know that they clearly don't know enough. If you have understood this sentence and if you are clearly a moron like me, you are a prime example of an oxymoron," declared Twinkle, while interacting with the media at Crossword Book Awards 2020.
Twinkle said a writer needs to have an inflated sense of self-worth while writing. "(Being a) Stylist is, I guess, the difference between using a word like regurgitate instead of vomit. (On being a) critic, this is the most important part because a writer needs to have an inflated sense of self-worth while they are writing, to feel that what they are saying is worthy of someone else's attention. Then they have to have the ability to put their ego aside, look at that work objectively and, yes, listen to the editors, take their suggestion, and incorporate them, because I think that is the most important (thing) a writer needs to do," she said.
