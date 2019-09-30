Creative field as acting can't have one best person: Hrithik Roshan on man of the year

Hrithik Roshan, who is considered one of the finest actors of the country, feels you cannot declare any one person as the best in a creative field as acting.

Hrithik, who made his debut as lead actor in 2000, has essayed several powerful performances over the past two decades. Now, however, there is stiff competition from actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ravneer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

Asked Hrithik who he thinks is man of the year in 2019, he replied: "We are in a creative field and I don't think there is any one best person. I feel there are many who deserve to be man of the year. We should be proud that we have so many of us who are doing well."

Talking about his journey in Hindi film industry, Hrithik said he felt blessed. "I feel good and I feel blessed. I feel like there is magic in the world. If you work hard and if you believe, things will happen. It happened with me so, it's been a good journey," said Hrithik, while interacting with the media at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 on Saturday in Mumbai.

Hrithik's upcoming release "War" is seemingly high on budget as it has been shot across seven countries and 15 cities. Putting fans curiosity to rest, makers dropped a highly action-packed trailer last month. It featured an intense rivalry between Kabir (Hrithik) and his student (Tiger Shroff).

"We will talk about the film in detail after its release. Right now, the buzz is good and expectations are high, so let us see how the audience reacts to it. If the film is good, it will work and if not, we will try harder with our next release," he said.

Hrithik is collaborating with Tiger for the first time in "War". "I think I will miss working with him. It's been an incredible experience working with him on this film," he said.

With Siddharth Anand in the director's chair, "War" is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film is slated for release on October 2.