COVID-19 vaccinated actress Shilpa Shirodkar says 'it won't make us mask free'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who became the first celeb in tinsel town to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, shared her experience of the entire process and what lies ahead.

In an interaction with Times of India, an elated Shilpa said she’s happy to have got her first dose of SINOPHARM, adding that the course involves two doses and she is yet to get her second one.

When asked if she was mask free hereafter, Shilpa said, “I am not mask free yet and I don't think I will be mask free for a long, long time. Taking the vaccine won't make us mask free, it will just help us fight against the virus.”

She further added that she is absolutely fine and urged everyone to believe in the system and keep any negative apprehensions aside.

On Friday, Shilpa shared a picture on Instagram revealing the news. She captioned it as, Vaccinated and safe!! The new normal ... here I come 2021 Thank you UAE.”

Shilpa is the sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar (south superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife).

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bhrashtachar’ alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha in 1989.

She was a well-known face in the 90s and has appeared in several hit films like 'Kishen Kanhaiya', 'Nyay Anyay', 'Hum', 'Dil Hi To Hai', and 'Apne Dam Par' among others.

After taking a 10-year sabbatical from the film space, Shilpa returned with 'Guns of Banaras' in 2020.

Besides that, she has also worked in TV shows like 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan', 'Silsila Pyaar Ka', and 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital'.