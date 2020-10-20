COVID-19 effect: Mumbai's Maratha Mandir Theatre fails to complete 25 years of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer's iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 25 years in Hindi cinema on October 20.

On Tuesday, from Shah Rukh and Kajol to Manish Malhotra and Uday Chopra, the films cast and crew celebrated the milestone all-time blockbuster. While the film's leading actors changed their Twitter names and display pictures to reflect their characters in the film, Twitter India launched a special emoji of a cowbell, which became a token of the protagonists' romance in the storyline of the film, and continues to be associated with the film.

However, Mumbai's Maratha Mandir Theatre, which has been screening the film ever since its release, couldn't complete 25 years of screening owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maratha Mandir had created a record after screening the DDLJ for 254 years, 1274 weeks since its release in 1995.

For the unversed, while the Union Home Ministry in the new guidelines permitted more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from October 15, the Maharashtra government in its fresh guidelines mentioned that cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres, and auditoriums will remain closed across the state till October 31.