Couture meets gourmet, restaurant launches and more

Delicate delight

A nice personal touch was smartphone portrait artist Parizad Aresh Wadia colourfully capturing each and every guest who walked in to congratulate designer Julie Shah as she launched her flagship store Julie at New Marine Lines.

Unveiled was her festive collection Gypsophila, inspired by the delicate baby’s breath flowers, all about floral hues in shades of champagne blush, whispering blue, misty jade, yellow harvest and coral Bellini.