Couture meets gourmet, restaurant launches and more

Delicate delight
A nice personal touch was smartphone portrait artist Parizad Aresh Wadia colourfully capturing each and every guest who walked in to congratulate designer Julie Shah as she launched her flagship store Julie at New Marine Lines.
Unveiled was her festive collection Gypsophila, inspired by the delicate baby’s breath flowers, all about floral hues in shades of champagne blush, whispering blue, misty jade, yellow harvest and coral Bellini.
While models showcased the chic line, Vaani Kapoor looked lovely in a Belize navy georgette gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic trail embellished with dainty bugle beads in shades of deep blue.
Everyone admired the Gypsophila collection with subtle embroidery comprising dainty floral motifs, French knots and sparkly scatter of bugle beads.
Three cheers!
The third edition of Agents of Cheer, curated and helmed by Rojita Tiwari, Gargi Kothari, and Ruchika Agarwal D’Souza, turned out to be, well, cheerful indeed.
The A club was the happy venue with consumers and experts from the drinks industry interacting. The walk-around tasting included an exciting experience of the Spirits Studio with brands from Beam Suntory’s portfolio:
The Ardmore Legacy single malt and Teacher’s Golden Thistle 12YO Scotch whisky. The studio also saw imported rum brands Ron Diplomatico Mantuano and Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva and Indian craft gin Greater Than.
The wine selection had over 50 hand-picked imported and Indian wines. And the Craft Drinks Bar saw Moonshine Meadery, Sheppy’s Cider and Kati Patang.
Designer desserts and gift boxes
Sure, brides will be the ones donning Manish Malhotra’s designs this festive season. But the novel thing is that the design also adorns the new gift boxes and desserts from Karyna Bajaj’s Yauatcha.
Drawing inspiration from Manish’s festive couture collection, Maahrumysha, the macarons and petit gâteaux reflect the fine craftsmanship and intricate detailing that it embodies.
Textural elements in the petit gâteaux mimic fabrics like velvet, while gold finishes bring out the thoughtfully crafted gold thread zardozi work.
From Sequins to Macarons, this collaborative collection is an amalgamation of the Indian festive spirit and a tribute to the old-world regalia, marrying the millennial charm and Yauatcha patisserie’s philosophy of presenting fresh, exciting flavours with a classic European flair.
Flight of fancy
One of Delhi’s popular bars, The Flying Saucer Cafe, came to town, setting up space at Saki Naka in Andheri. Spearheaded by Priyank Sukhija and Navin Agarwal, the launch party was hosted by Zulfi Syed and Shaawar Ali and included guests from the TV, film and entertainment world.
The global cuisine tickled the palates of the guests with unusual items like whisky garlic prawns, corn flake paneer cigars and pani puri chicken tikka. Guests happily moved across the two levels, one indoors and the other outdoor.
The indoor section includes an old school wooden feel, while the outdoor rooftop area boasts of a rustic charm. And with audio, lighting and video systems in place, The Flying Saucer Cafe looks geared as an entertainment venue.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)