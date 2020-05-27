'Country has lost one of her gems': Aamir Khan mourns demise of legendary hockey player Balbir Singh

Two days after Balbir Singh's demise, megastar Aamir Khan on Wednesday condoled the demise of the legendary hockey player.

The 'PK' actor took to his Instagram stories to mourn the demise of the late hockey player.

"Very saddened to read about the demise of one of our legends. Shri Balbir Singh. It was my privilege and good fortune to ask his blessings," wrote Aamir.

"My heartfelt condolences to Balbirji's family and friends. The country has lost one of her gems," his post further read.